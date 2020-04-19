Closings & Delays
To The Point: Whitmer, state senators

To The Point

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a big protest in Lansing on Wednesday, and many demonstrators want to know how Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to reopen Michigan’s economy.

State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey says he has a plan to do just that.

“I believe we’ve got a plan here, a recommendation. It’s a pretty specific outline. It will require refinement. It will require public health and medical professionals define some of the parameters that are in it. It’s not intended to be a finished document, but it’s intended to be a working document so we can all get back to work,” he said.

State Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, doesn’t think the plan includes enough voices.

“It certainly was a confusing move on his part for all of us to be working really hard in a bipartisan way to get the input of so many people, you know, first responders, first and foremost, both in the medical profession. I think he left those voices out of his plan,” she said.

Hear from Brinks, Shirkey, state Sen. Ruth Johnson, R-Holly, and Whitmer above on this April 19, 2020 episode of “To The Point.”  

