To The Point: Whitmer, Shirkey, Chang talk budget

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s the middle of September and there is still no budget in Lansing.

It must be done by the end of the month. So where are we in that process?

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she’s had a plan since March.

“I introduced a budget six months ago with $2.5 billion in for roads. To come back and all of a sudden say ‘we want to put some one-time money in’ does not fix the problem,” she says.

However, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey says “what we’re really arguing about is what we’ve been doing for the last few budget cycles and that is putting as much money as we can into roads from our operating budget.”

“We had proposed a decent number, kind of consistent with what we’ve been doing over the last few years. My Governor balked at that thinking that was outside of our agreement, which was not the case,” he said.

State Sen. Stephanie Chang, who serves as minority floor leader, says it’s “disappointing” there hasn’t been a budget deal yet.

“I think everyone is going to work hard to make sure our budget includes priorities like our water, education and roads,” Chang said.

Above, Whitmer, Chang and Shirkey discuss the budget on this Sept. 15, 2019 episode of “To The Point.”