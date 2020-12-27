To The Point: Whitmer reflects on year, looks ahead at 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reflects on a year like no other for the state of Michigan and the world while sharing prospects for 2021.

Whitmer says experts she has talked to have a grim short-term forecast, but a brighter horizon is ahead, according to them.

“December and January are going to be the toughest months simply because of how much spread there is nationally exacerbated by the holidays and of course the flu season. This is going to be a tough time and certainly we’re seeing that lay out. But every single one of them said 2021 is going to be a year of great promise and I really believe that every month is going to get better than the last,” she said.

The governor talks about her relationship with the legislature and why she says she took the lead in fighting the pandemic. She also shares how she still hopes to work with lawmakers.

On this Dec. 27, 2020 episode of “To The Point,” we look back and ahead with Whitmer.