To The Point: Whitmer, Peters, state Sen. Outman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she decided to extend her stay-at-home order due to safety.

“The fact of the matter is the more people that are moving around, the more people that go to the gas station and pick up that nozzle and fill up their car — the more people that are going to be affected by this. It’s precisely why it’s really important that we continue to do what we’ve been doing, to double down on these mitigation tactics,” she said.

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters and State Sen. Rick Outman, R-Six Lakes, are also making efforts to fight against the new coronavirus. Hear more about their comments above on this April 12, 2020 episode of “To The Point.”