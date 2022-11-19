GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After the midterms, Democrats hold the majority in the Michigan House and Senate for the first time in decades.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said there won’t be a lot of surprises for her second term as governor.

“I mean, I’ve got a record of working in the legislature. People know where I stand on issues. I think one of the things that I’m impressing upon the legislature is we’ve gotta stay tethered to the kitchen table issues. That’s what we’ve worked on for four years. We’ve laid a great foundation. Now is the time to put our foot on the accelerator,” she explained.

She also said that she is grateful for the approved amendments to the state constitution but there is still work to be done.

“It doesn’t actually go into effect for about another month, and that’s why my lawsuit is still pending and sitting there. And it’s also why I think we’ll have to scour through old laws and clean them off the books. That’ll be, that’ll be something that I wanna spend some energy on as well,“ she said.

Plus hear from a longtime member of Congress who chose not to run as we talk about his time in the chamber and things he sees as successes.

Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, and Whitmer this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Nov. 19.