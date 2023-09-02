GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a major speech to lay out her agenda, again.

“What’s next on the fall agenda for Michigan is the health of our people, the health of our planet, the health of our economy and the health of our democracy,” she said.

While Democrats applauded the speech Republicans have some real problems with part of what the governor wants to do.

“If you’re serious about attracting businesses you need reliable cheaper energy not more expensive less reliable energy, but I guess if she wants to compete with Gavin Newsome in a presidential race, she needs to do a lurch towards California and the left-wing progressive policies there,” Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, said.

You’ll hear part of the governor’s speech and reaction from Nesbitt on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Sept. 2.