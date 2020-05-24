To The Point: Whitmer, MDP chair, state rep. Huizenga

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reopened parts of Michigan’s economy this week while extending her stay-at-home order.

“This will not look like business as usual, although it will start to look at little more normal,” Whitmer said during a news conference.

On Thursday, she said small social gatherings of 10 people or less were OK. On Friday, bars, restaurants and shops in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula were allowed to reopen with social distancing measures and other precautions in place. This week, all retail shops and auto showrooms in the state may reopen by appointment only and all medical, dental and veterinary procedures may resume.

State Rep. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker, says there will be challenges that the Legislature and Whitmer will face when it comes to financing education.

“You just can’t shut down the entire state for two months. That doesn’t mean that everything was shut down, there was still revenue coming in and what you referenced, the Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference talked about what exactly we should expect. But recognizing there are some gaps here because normally when it occurs, it’s going to have the details from the sales tax and the income tax that re-collected in April. That wasn’t there, so folks that were on the call, they gave their best estimate for and by some thoughts, it looks like there may be a billion-dollar shortfall, and that’s just for the School Aid Fund,” Huizenga said to News 8.

