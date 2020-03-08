To The Point: Whitmer, Gilchrist, Upton

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tuesday is the Michigan primary and the Democratic race is effectively down to Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Both Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist have endorsed Biden this week. They cited Biden’s policies that have helped Michigan, including Medicaid expansion that occurred during the Obama Administration.

Later this election cycle, people will pick their candidates for several other positions, including congressional representatives.

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-MI, recently announced he is seeking reelection. He currently represents Michigan’s 6th Congressional District, which includes Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, and Van Buren counties and most of Allegan County.

Upton explained why he is running again on this above March 8, 2020 episode of “To The Point.” Whitmer and Gilchrist also explain their Biden endorsement.