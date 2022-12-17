GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist are looking back and ahead as we talk about their first term and what they expect in the coming year.

“I think that we’ve, we’ve put Michigan on the map. We have totally turned the narrative that we were too slow and Lansing was too divisive. And (that) we didn’t compete with other states. We are now changing that whole persona and getting investment. I think that’s something that really was a bipartisan effort,” Whitmer said.

Plus State Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton, talks about how minority Republicans will approach the legislative new session when he leads the GOP.

“I know our caucus, the Republicans and caucus stand ready to work if it means expanding opportunity, expanding business opportunities for Michigan residents and do that work. But if they’re gonna try to limit freedom, expand government and really try to dictate to people what they kind of can’t do, increase gas prices, increase energy costs, and lower opportunities. Then we’re gonna work hard… fight hard against those kinds of policies. But I stand ready and willing to, to work together, to try to expand opportunities here in Michigan,” he said.

All that and more on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Dec. 17.