To The Point: Whitmer, Ananich, Upton

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has relaxed some of the restrictions when it comes to staying at home, though she still wants us all to do that and wear a face mask when we go out in public.

But there are some things that you can do this week that you couldn’t do last week.

“The order I signed today requires that everyone wear a covering over their nose and mouth like a homemade mask or scarf or bandana or handkerchief when they are in an enclosed public space. To be clear, when you go to the grocery store or to the pharmacy or to any store that’s open during this time you need to wear a face mask if you’re in an outdoor area this order doesn’t require that you wear one but you should consider it anyway and regardless you need to observe the 6 feet radius of safety so that you are protected from spread,” Whitmer said when she announced her new directive.

Hear more about the order plus conversations with Senate Democratic Leader Jim Ananich of Flint and U.S. Rep. Fred Upton R-St. Joseph above on this April 26, 2020 episode of “To The Point.”