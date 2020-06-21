To the Point: VP Pence, Peters, James

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Sen. Gary Peters and candidate for U.S. Senate John James talked about the protests and conversations about achieving racial equality happening across the country.

“What happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis was a disgrace. It should never happened in this country, and as the president said, we grieve together. But what we’re doing now is working to heal together as a nation,” Pence said.

Peters said it’s not just about legislation but about changing a mindset.

“We have to address these issues and we’ve got to stop talking about it. It’s really about taking action. That action is critically important. This is something that has to be done at the federal level, the state level, the local level. We all have to come together and it’s also not just about legislation as important as that is and I’ll mention some areas there but it’s really about changing the hearts and minds of people,” Peters said.

James says it’s time for a change.

“I can’t outrun my skin color. I am still a Black man in America and I recognize the Republican Party was founded as the party of emancipation that freed the slaves and held this nation together and that’s the same Republican Party that needs to step up and recognize that all men regardless of race color and creed are endowed by our creator with certain unalienable rights, among them are life liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

