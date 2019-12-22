To The Point: VP Pence, Gov. Whitmer, MRP Chair Cox

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan was center stage for an unusual rally with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

As the president took the stage, articles of impeachment were being passed in Washington D.C.

“I think what’s happening in Washington, D.C. tonight (Wednesday) is a disgrace and it’s a disservice to our history and to the serious and momentous process of impeachment. But I really do believe at the end of the day, this is going to leave a mark. Not on President Donald Trump, — it’s going to leave a mark on Democrats in the Congress,” Pence said in an interview before the Battle Creek rally.

Plus, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer looks back at her first year in office.

“I am feeling very grateful to be here. I am proud of a lot of the accomplishments that we have done. I’m just determined to make sure that on all of the things that we haven’t been able to check off yet that we’re successful doing it going forward,” she said.

You will hear from Pence, Whitmer, along with Michigan Republican Party Chair Laura Cox on this Dec. 22, 2019 episode of “To The Point.”