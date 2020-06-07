To The Point: Virtual town hall recap

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ten U.S. Representatives and both of Michigan’s U.S. Senators came together for a virtual town hall last week.

News 8 originally planned for the town hall to talk about the pandemic. While that was discussed, but the other big issue that was gripping the state and nation this past week was the protests following the death of George Floyd.

“Listen, I don’t think anyone who watched that video of what happened to George Floyd and not feel just exhausted and furious with what happened and it’s really just a moment where we have to face some of these long term inequalities that we know have been there for a long time,” said Freshman Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat from Holly,

While Republican Congressman Fred Upton said there are problems that need attention.

“I joined a peaceful protest in Benton Harbor earlier this week, but we have to also denounce the violence because that sets us back. Nobody really wants to see us go back. We need to go forward. We have to recognize that we have immense problems that we have to deal with,” Upton said.

Hear more from voices from the town hall above on this June 7, 2020 episode of “To The Point.”