To The Point: Upton, Chatfield, LaGrand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOOD) — With new restrictions to fight the spread of COVID-19, the renewed question of another government stimulus package is being discussed in Washington.

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, says he is somewhat optimistic about the prospect.

“We’ve laid some groundwork. The Problem Solvers Caucus had a couple of meetings this week. We’re hoping we can come up with a package that can pass the muster, obviously bipartisan, that the president can support. But we really just can’t wait until next year. We know what’s going on now, not just here in Michigan but around the country too, with restrictions, particularly on small businesses. The loss of revenue, sales tax revenues and other things by local units of government. Our health care providers, our hospitals are stretched to the max. Particularly now, as we’re on the threshold of getting a vaccine FDA approval, we’ve got to make sure we’ve got funding in the pipeline to actually get it distributed across the country,” he said.

“All these are new cost, they all have to be included in a package, and I’m hopeful we can get it done in those two weeks of December when Congress comes back rather than have to wait until end of January or even February,” Upton added,

