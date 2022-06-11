GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With less than a month before a statutory requirement for a new budget deal in Lansing, negotiations are ongoing.

With all that money floating around in government coffers you might think a deal is a slam dunk.

Not so according to appropriator Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores.

“Obviously, I was not there during what was reverse supplementals where they actually had to draw money that was already allocated back into the state but my dad who served certainly was and I was familiar with that. And you talk to some folks who have been around town some would suggest that that was even easier of a process than what we’re going through with the additional dollars. I don’t know if I would go that far, but it is complex, particularly with the federal dollars,” he said.

Plus U.S. Sen. Gary Peters and the head of Consumers Energy on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of June 11.