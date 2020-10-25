To The Point: U.S. Senate race, surrogates come to MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The race for the U.S. Senate is taking center stage.

With just more than a week to go until the election, incumbent Gary Peters and challenger John James are not pulling any punches.

“What we’ve been basically seeing form ads on the other side, nearly every independent fact-checkers have said they are false, they are demonstrably false, and they’re smears. So basically, all the ads that are filling the TV sets from my opponent fit in that category. Clearly, this is just another example of that,” says Peters of ads being run by his opponent.

For his part, James thinks the Peters’ campaign is reciprocating.

“Gary Peters and his allies are attacking me with these lies because he’s partisan who has no record to run on who’s done absolutely nothing is his 12 years in Washington to fix these known problems. He’s a hypocrite,” James said.

Hear more from both candidates and high-profile surrogates in the presidential race on this Oct. 24, 2020 episode of “To The Point.”