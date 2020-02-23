To The Point: U.S. Sen. Peters, Pure MI discussion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Sen. Gary Peters says he is focusing on important initiatives while trying to put the impeachment trial behind him.

“Well, I try to put it behind me. To me, I still have to get things done and work in a bipartisan way. In fact, during the impeachment trial, I had a joint question with Sen. (John) Cornyn (R-TX). One of, I think, two or three questions that were asked in a bipartisan way, so I wanted to try to get to the truth, get to some of the facts involved, and so that’s the way I approach my job. Now that’s behind us, we still have a lot of work to do. I’m focusing on getting the work done,” Peters said.

In addition, the future of the Pure Michigan campaign was discussed at the 2020 Pure Michigan Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Grand Rapids.

