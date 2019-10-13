To The Point: U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There is no shortage of news nationally or globally this week from an impeachment inquiry to what’s happening in Syria.

Congressman Bill Huizenga says the change in Syria could have some of our allies nervous.

“People have to understand there is a difference between the Turkish PKK Kurds and Kurds that are in the other band, the other area of Syria and Iraq and the one thing that is uniting them frankly, is the oppositions to Turkey right now,” Huizenga said.

Above on this Oct. 13, 2019, episode of “To The Point,” Huizenga talks about Syria, trade deals and trying to take care of the Great Lakes. In addition, viewers will hear some other voices on the impeachment inquiry.