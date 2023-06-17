GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have two weeks to finalize a budget.

Will they get it done?

Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, says spending one-time money prudently will have a long-lasting impact.

“I think there are a lot of productive conversations, bipartisan conversations, going on behind the scenes. I mean people have to say publicly sort of where they are and what they want. But hopefully, you know, I think there are productive conversations going on and we can satisfy a lot of priorities that we’ve never been able to satisfy before because of this one-time surplus,” he said.

Sen. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, thinks the budget can be done on time but perhaps not to his liking,

“I have confidence they’ll get it done. What I don’t have confidence in is that it will be something I like or can vote yes on. So, I’m going to stay optimistic,” he said.

Talking about the budget as a deadline draws near on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of June 17.