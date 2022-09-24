GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon talks about some of what she sees as priorities and where she stands on two vital issues that her opponents have made central themes in their attempts to define her.

One is education.

“We have seen results in other states that have been incredibly positive for both private and public school children. And that really is the goal. The goal is not to go after one style it is to make sure that every child can achieve an education through whatever style is best for them. So we don’t want to make sure that we’re not doing something. We wanna make sure that we are, uh, leaving no wrong path for any child in education,” she said.

Dixon said these methods are proven.

“What we’re looking at is methods that create results in other states and saying, how can we make sure that that’s happening in Michigan. And how can you argue Michigan right now is headed toward being in the bottom five states in the nation. That’s catastrophic. We have to do something so that we don’t drive off of an education cliff in the state of Michigan,” she said.

Plus, we’ll preview the 43rd House District Race in Allegan, Barry, Eaton and Ottawa Counties on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Sep. 24.