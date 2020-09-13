To The Point: Trump, Biden visit MI; state party chairs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Vice President Joe Biden was in Michigan on Wednesday, and President Donald Trump was in the state on Thursday.

Biden responded to the disclosure of tapes that showed Trump knew more about COVID-19 than he said publicly and how he downplayed it.

“He had the information. He knew how dangerous it was. And while this deadly disease ripped through our nation, he failed to do his job on purpose. It was a life and death betrayal of the American people, ” Biden said.

Trump responded to those disclosures at his event.

“Keep calm and carry on. That’s what I did. This whack job that wrote the book, he said, ‘Well Trump knew a little bit.’ They wanted me to come out and scream, ‘People are dying, we’re dying.’ No. No. We did it just the right way.”

Hear more from the candidates and the chairs of the two political parties in Michigan above on this Sept. 12, 2020 episode of “To The Point.”