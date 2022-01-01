To The Point: The Right Place president, CEO on what lies ahead for W. MI’s economy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — President and CEO of The Right Place, Randy Thelen, discusses what lies ahead for the economic health of West Michigan and what the prospects are for economic development as we move out of one of the steepest recession in history and into an uncharted economy.

“We have a very strong pipeline of talent, we have a very strong training and education system, our infrastructure here is strong, our public sector remains very welcoming and receptive to business so across the board the west Michigan business climate remains very strong,” Thelen said.

But, he said the headwinds heading into next year are just as strong.

“Inflation is a curse on virtually everything and so next year companies are really starting to scratch their head as to how do they plan, as we just saw the other day, the inflation rate is at 6.8%, that’s going to be a difficult challenge for them to overcome,” Thelen said.

Plus where he believes the new economy jobs will be most plentiful as we move forward on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan. 1.