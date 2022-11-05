GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” the last look at the race for governor with the two major party candidates.

We asked both major party candidates to list some of their priorities if elected.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in part that she wants to make sure Michigan is geared toward being a top 10 state.

“That gotta be our unified goal. And that’s what the, all the foundational work we’ve done in terms of record investments is really geared toward. Second I want to keep stealing headquarters and growing investment in Michigan,” she said.

Republican Tudor Dixon said one of her priorities would be education.

“In education, there are a few, so defiantly getting kids back on track. When we look at what happened during the pandemic, we wanna get tutoring hours in. We have the 25-hour tutoring plan so we want to get kids back on track and within that also make sure that we have a program, (to) ensure kids from kindergarten to third grade are really learning to read,” she said.

