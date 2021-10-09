To The Point: The National Popular Vote

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A proposed ballot initiative would change the way Michigan votes for the president.

It’s called the National Popular Vote and two unlikely, longtime political operatives in the state have teamed up to support the issue: former Michigan Republican Party chair Saul Anuzis and former Democratic Party chair Mark Brewer.

“So the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which is what we’re working on, is an agreement between the states to make sure that every voter in every state is politically relevant every time,” explains Anuzis.

Brewer says it’s a matter of fairness.

“The current system also really does not follow the principal of one person one vote that we believe in,” he said. “Votes in other states like Wyoming are worth a lot more, when it comes to electing a president right now than the votes in Michigan.”

But the idea does not sit well with one state Republican lawmaker.

“Instead of Michigan voters deciding Michigan’s electoral votes for President, we’re going to base it on the popular vote,” Rep. Matt Hall, R-Marshall, said. “That means cities like Los Angles and New York City, where their populations equal Michigan’s, are going to decide the President and our votes instead of Michigan and I think that’s wrong.”

