GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Democrats are still trying to implement their tax reduction bill and the new gun legislation that is on the table, but Republicans say they will not go along with the current plan being pushed by the majority.

“Republicans are not ready to give immediate effect to stop income tax reduction. We’re not going to support higher income taxes, that’s the bottom line especially with a $9 billion state surplus right now. And we could have gotten the earned income tax done a few weeks ago if the Governor wanted to sit down and negotiate,” Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, said.

Meanwhile, Rep. John Fitzgerald, D-Wyoming, says the gun safety bills his majority party has introduced will help create a safer Michigan.

“These are in order to create a safer Michigan and to the naysayers who say these actions would not have prevented the Michigan State tragedy that may be true in a very functional sense, however, the theme we see here is that people who should not have firearms have too readily access to them,” he said.

