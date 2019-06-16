To The Point: State Sens. Outman, Brinks

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The big issue in Lansing continues to be road funding and the approval of the budget, but lawmakers also have other items on their agendas.

Sen. Rick Outman, R-Six Lakes, sponsored new vaping regulations that were signed into law earlier this month.

“We didn’t want to label this as a tobacco product, we wanted to have devices themselves made illegal to buy by minors,” he explained the rules. “That way, I don’t care what they put in it, whether they put in it nicotine, whether they put in it THC, marijuana, I don’t care if they put bubble gum in it, I want the devices themselves illegal.”

Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, meanwhile, has been joined by a number of her colleagues and others in supporting an expansion of the state’s civil right act.

“This effort would expand the protections of the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to LGBTQ folks in our state and it’s really important to us in terms of economic development,” Brinks said. “We know the business community has come around and said, ‘We know there’s great talent out there that we could attract to our state if we made sure they couldn’t be fired from their jobs due to their LGBTQ status.'”

