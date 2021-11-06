To The Point: State Senators Sean McCann, Aric Nesbitt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As session days start to wind down for 2021, two state senators spoke with News 8 about what they are planning on working on.

Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, would like to update the state bottle bill to reflect current day conditions.

“Something that wasn’t foreseen in 1976, which was that people would all want to carry around plain old water in a clear plastic water bottle.” McCann said. That exploded and obviously its’s something that, amongst other containers for beverages, is the number one reason I think this deposit on containers should be expanded.”

Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton, is trying to improve broadband, particularly in rural areas.

“Throughout this pandemic, over the last year and a half, I had teachers and bus drivers driving out assignments to kids in rural areas because they didn’t have access, or parents having to drive their kid to the McDonalds to … upload their homework assignments,” Nesbitt said. “It’s a real access issue that’s out there.”

Plus, both lawmakers weigh in on the governor’s call for an auto insurance refund on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Nov. 6.