To The Point: State Sen. Winnie Brinks on budget and COVID-19 funds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, says there’s a needed urgency in getting a budget done and distributing federal COVID-19 funds when the state Legislature returns in a few weeks.

“I would just hope that as soon as we are back they take it very seriously,” Brinks said. “Our communities are depending upon us to get those dollars, both federal and state dollars, out and it really could impede our recovery if we don’t get those dollars out quickly.

“There are businesses … that really need the additional help to just stay afloat, to open at their regular hours. And so there are dollars there that are available to assist people and the longer we take, if we sit on it and we dawdle, as a Legislature, it really impedes the ability of our communities to get back on their feet and to manage the oncoming challenges of whatever these variants bring.”

