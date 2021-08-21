To The Point: State Sen. Roger Victory on budget, pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Legislature is heading back to work in a couple of weeks and there is a lot of work to do. They have to focus on a budget that has to be done by the end of September, as well as a continued response to the pandemic.

“We have to get this right. We have one shot at this,” Sen. Roger Victory, R-Georgetown Township, said.

“There’s a lot of dollars coming available through this COVID relief — and when you have a million dollars available, there’s a billion dollars in requests. There’s a couple of billion dollars so you can translate that to all the requests out there.

“So we’ve got to make sure that these requests are vetted through and from my view point, and in what budgets I control, is that these dollars, how does that benefit not for us today but for us ten year from now, twenty years from now, thirty years from now. How does that pay a dividend to those who will actually be paying this bill? It’s not you and I that are paying this bill, it’s our future generations.”

On this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Aug. 21, we talk about the state’s continued response to the pandemic and getting a budget done.