GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With a $4.8 billion supplemental spending bill passed by the state Legislature this week, Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton, shares what the mostly federal dollars should be used for and what the impact could be.

“Let’s take a look at what our priorities are here in Michigan. And I’ve been saying all along that if you’re going to spend any of this money it should be one time capitol intensive projects. That means real infrastructure such as water, waste water clean that up. Such as roads and bridges, broadband, fiber, natural gas development, dams, etc.,” he said.

Nesbitt added that he thinks that through the process neither the legislature nor the governor got exactly what they wanted.

Plus what’s next for the governor and legislature as they ramp up work on next years budget on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of March 26.