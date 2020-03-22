To The Point: State Sen. MacGregor on COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State Sen. Peter MacGregor, R-Rockford, says he has “a lot of confidence” about how the state is responding to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We have a lot of response teams,” he said. “The governor developed a response team for our health care system, our education system, our economic recovery and on the virus itself. So, she has a lot of good people that are working with the Legislature to communicate with us as quickly as we can.”

Above on this March 22, 2020, episode of “To The Point,” MacGregor talks about what the state can do to help all of us during this widespread public health situation.