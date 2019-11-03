To The Point: State Sen. Johnson, Rep. Sabo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State senators have passed legislation that might keep victims of abuse from being targeted again.

Sen. Ruth Johnson, R-Holly, says the plan would keep information housed at the state from being accessible to people who would try to harm others.

“It could be somebody that had been in the sex trafficking industry. It could be domestic abuse. It could be anyone that is fearful for their life or at least quality of life because somebody is trying to hurt them”, Johnson said.

In addition, a long-term cleanup plan enters its final phase.

State Rep. Terry Sabo, D-Muskegon, talks about cleaning up an important body of water crucial to his district.

“For many years, Muskegon Lake has been on the area of concern with the contamination that it has had,” Sabo said. “We’re really excited to see this partnership come forward to actually do the last steps to get it cleaned up because that’s what we are building in Muskegon. We are building a foundation back again around Muskegon Lake.”

Above, Johnson and Sabo talk about the plans on this Nov. 3, 2019 episode of “To The Point.”