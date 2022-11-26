GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State Sen. Jim Ananich, D-Flint, has been in the Senate for 10 years. As he prepares to head home, he’s looking back at his time as the Minority Leader and what he sees as accomplishments.

“I would say winning the majority, leaving her as probably one of the members that Republicans liked to work with most even though I was a partisan leader, the Flint water crisis and the way we handled it, some of the opioid work that is still kind of bearing fruit right now. I worked a lot on criminal justice issues. I got three million in violence reduction I got money for opening up lock up drive-by shooting bills,” he said.

All that and more as we continue to introduce you to new leaders and those retiring from Lansing on this “To The Point” episode for the week of Nov. 26.