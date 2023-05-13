GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The budget process is heating up in Lansing.

State Sen. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, says she recognizes that the one-time federal money won’t be there when the budget is being negotiated for next year.

“I think that in this budget you see our subcommittee chairs really looking at innovative approaches on how we can meet not just the current needs of our state but the future needs. You know, these are one-time federal dollars, and we don’t get another bite of the apple so I’ve pressed our chairs to say don’t just look at today but what can we do that is transformational so that in 10, 20, 30 years we have set our state up for success,” she said.

All that and more on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of May 13.