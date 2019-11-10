To The Point: State Reps. Whiteford, Manoogian

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State leaders are still fighting over the budget, but individual lawmakers are working on their own projects regardless.

State Rep. Mary Whiteford, R-Allegan, is working to help those transitioning from the criminal justice system to get the services they need.

“It’s $51 million that is part of the Department of Corrections budget to address the needs of prisoners while they are incarcerated so in prison,” Whiteford said. “But what happens when they leave prison? So many of these people are not connected to a psychiatrist, to services within their community. They don’t have the medications that they need. So what happens to these people?”

State Rep. Mari Manoogian, D-Birmingham, is trying to make sure veterans can access the benefits they’ve earned.

“I would say this, as a young person, as a millennial, I have a lot of really close friends that went to the service academy that are now serving as special forces, I have friends that are serving in the national guard her in Michigan and I’m looking at this and to me that means doing right by all, everyone who has a personal connection to a veteran which is pretty much every Michigander”.

Hear more from Whiteford and Manoogian above on this Nov. 10, 2019, episode of “To The Point.”