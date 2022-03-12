To The Point: State Reps. Slagh, Hood on state budget

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Lawmakers in Lansing are working on a new budget for the state, and two House appropriators who will have a role in shaping that spending plan are sharing why it needs to get finalized soon.

“Obviously we need to have a budget. We need to have it done. We need to get it done so that schools can have an idea of what they’re going to fund and how they’re going to hire and all those kind of things. So it’s going to come and we’re going to get it done on a timely basis I believe,” State Rep. Bradley Slagh, R-Zeeland, said.

State Rep. Rachel Hood, D-Grand Rapids, says there is some urgency is spending some of the federal money at the states disposal.

“It’s important to understand that there are still $4.8 billion, federal dollars, of ARPA money sitting in Washington. And when we fail to use those dollars effective and efficiently and deliver them to communities because of the make-up of the legislature right now and GOP leadership. We’ve been stalling on spending those dollars. That is, has potential to kick us later down the road,” she said.

Plus a plan to make government more transparent is unveiled in Lansing, again, all that on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of March 12.