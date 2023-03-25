GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It has been a remarkable first few weeks in the Michigan Legislature and now with lawmakers on break, we’ll spend the next few weeks getting the take of representatives from both sides of the aisle.

Beginning with State Rep. Julie Rogers, D-Kalamazoo, who talks about the speed that some legislation that has become law.

“I have been very proud to be a part of this breakneck pace but I think my staff will say they’re ready for a regular more measured approach but I don’t make predictions in this town anymore,” she said.

Freshman Rep. Gina Johnsen, R-Lowell, says the pace may have been too fast and more discussion is needed.

“They’re rushing everything through, meeting spring break. Now you have what you want now we can sit down and calmly discuss the budget? It doesn’t follow. It’s my hope but when you have sabotaged the state’s most important issues, how do you calm down and come to the table?” she said.

All that and more on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of March 25.