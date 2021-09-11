To The Point: State Reps. Rachel Hood, Greg VanWoerkom on budget

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Legislature will soon return to Lansing and their focus will be turned directly to the budget.

Both Democrats and Republicans seem optimistic about getting a deal done by the Sept. 30 deadline.

“The house approved what I would characterize as a skinny omnibus budget, so we have approved all of the other budgets.” Rep. Rachel Hood, D-Grand Rapids, said. “Now we’re waiting for the Senate to pick those budgets up and work through providing us with an agreement budget that we can then send to the governor.”

Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, is similarly optimistic.

“We recognize we’ve got the fiscal year coming up here on Sept. 30 but we feel like we’ve put lot of work into it and have come to a lot of agreements,” he said. “I think we’re going to be on pace to get something done so that’s very encouraging.”

