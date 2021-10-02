To The Point: State Reps. Mary Whiteford and Terry Sabo on budget

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Governor and Legislature have reached a budget agreement. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed it Wednesday and the state can fund operations for the next year.

Even though it took longer than some would have liked, the finished product seemed to contain something for everyone.

We talked with two state representatives about funding they secured and priorities they will continue to pursue.

“What did I find in this budget locally? I found some equity, some recognition that West Michigan has really come a long ways and that we deserve a lot of the resources that southeast Michigan is getting,” Rep. Terry Sabo, D-Muskegon, said when asked what he found in the budget that he liked.

Rep. Mary Whiteford, R-Casco Township, is in charge of the big Health and Human Services budget.

“Well when I worked on my budget, we started back in February to figure out what our priorities were, and I always look at something sustainable,” Whiteford said. “So out of the now $30.6 billion health and human services budget, we normally have about 5 billion of general funds to work with and I always kept consistent with that.”

