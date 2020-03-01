To The Point: State Reps. Love, Lilly

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two members of the state House of Representatives are both working on legislation that they hope gets done sooner rather than later.

State Rep. Jim Lilly, R- Park Township, is trying to combat the rising waters.

“What we’re trying to do is truncate the existing permanent water control zone, sort of process, the concept that communities go through to change no wake on bodies of water within them. That process can now take up to two years to complete, and we’re in sort of an emergency high water situation,” he said.

State Rep. Leslie Love, D-Detroit, wants to update the way clerks can deal with absentee ballots since a law passed in 2018 guarantees there will be more of them to handle.

“We’re excited that the citizens passed Proposal 3 that allowed for them to have more access for them to vote in a no-reason absentee,” she said. “But what we failed to do on the state level is balance that equation so that our clerks now can respond to this new way that voters are going to interface.”

