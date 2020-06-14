To The Point: State Reps. LaGrand, Iden

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two state lawmakers talk about how Lansing may respond to the voices and demands we’ve heard in demonstrations and protest for nearly two weeks now.

“This conversation could not have come soon enough from my perspective. I’ve spent my career really focusing on criminal justice reform issues, and that’s obviously only one part of what we have to talk about here. I think that a lot of my constituents are now being listened to. A lot of the community that I represent hasn’t been listened to very well by people in power, and so I don’t think the message is different. It’s just that the reception is different and that’s great,” said State Rep. David LaGrand, D-Grand Rapids.

State Rep. Brandt Iden, R-Oshtemo Township, says he thinks there can be some agreement as long at the conversations continue.

“A lot of things the protesters are calling for I think we can come together on in some ways. For example, the talks, some of the conversations have occurred around making sure there are more social opportunities to engage and those kinds of conversation about racism in our communities,” he said.

