GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Legislature is taking a break and on this “To The Point,” we’ll get two very different views of their session so far.

State Rep. Rachel Hood, D-Grand Rapids, says the session has been positive.

“The goal is to keep all of our colleagues together and to be able to move forward with the legislation that the people of the state of Michigan elected us to accomplish. It was a clear referendum and a clear majority,” she said.

But State Rep. Bryan Posthumus, R-Cannon Township, sees the legislature’s activity in the first few weeks of the year in a very different light.

“The Democrats are acting as though they have a mandate. The last time you and I spoke, I think it was the last time you and I spoke, I mentioned that one of the things they’re going to do is that they are going to legislate far further to the left that what they were elected to do,” he said.

Two very different conversations about the activity in the State House so far in this session on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of April 1.