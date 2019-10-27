To The Point: State Reps. Hoadley, Iden

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Even as the conversation surrounding the budget bubbles just under the surface, lawmakers are moving forward with some of their legislative priorities.

One such initiative is aimed at lowering prescription drug prices with something called the H.O.P.E. plan.

“Right now, the country is having a conversation about health care. We want to make sure people get the care they need, and they can actually afford it. Some of the key provisions of the HOPE package are related to prescription drug pricing. When it comes to things like EpiPen and insulin, we should be able to make sure those are affordable for everybody or free,” said State Rep. Jon Hoadley, D-Kalamazoo.

State Rep. Brandt Iden, R-Oshtemo Township, continues his effort to regulate and tax online sports betting.

“The impetus behind of this has always been to regulate a market that currently exists that is unregulated,” Iden said.

