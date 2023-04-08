GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Legislature is about to head back to Lansing and there is a lot of work to do but how will it be done? Will Republicans and Democrats be able to find some type of cooperation that eluded them in the first few weeks of the session?

State Rep. Kristian Grant, D-Grand Rapids, said that during the first three months in the House, she’s seeing a “little bit more bipartisan working together.”

“We’re all getting used to this and I think as roles were flipped in the caucuses Republicans have learned what it means to not be in the majority and what it means to work together as a minority party,” she said.

State Rep. Pauline Wendzel, R-Watervliet, said there’s a learning curve with the job.

“When you start this job it’s a lot coming at you, it’s a lot to learn even if you’re a poli-sci major you really don’t know how this job works. So, I think a lot of them are still getting their feet underneath them and maybe when they come back, they’ll kind of figure out, hey I don’t have to vote with the Governor every single time and think some budget bills will show that difference, but my biggest hope is they’re not going to rubberstamp the Governor’s budget,” she said.

All that and more on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of April 8.