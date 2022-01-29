To The Point: State Reps. Donna Lasinksi, Scott VanSingel on State of the State

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Days after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s fourth State of the State address, House Leader Rep. Donna Lasinski, D-Scio Township, and Rep. Scott VanSingel, R-Grant, react to her speech.

In her Wednesday night speech, the governor gave this assessment of the past year:

“While 2021 wasn’t as miraculous as any of us wanted, we have made progress. We’re stronger in large part thanks to science and life-saving vaccines. We have come a long way, and I am encouraged about the path ahead.”

Lasinski was very excited to listen in with her family as they got excited about Michigan’s future.

“We have an historic opportunity to make investments in economic growth and development, good paying jobs, building the economy of the future,” she said.

On the other side of the aisle, VanSingel said he thought she sounded “a lot like a Republican…”

“It was refreshing, but I do have concerns about targeted tax cuts like she was talking about specifically the pension tax. That’s a $300 million cut. There’s a reason that hasn’t been so easy to get rid of,” the Republican House member said.

Plus, more on the governor’s speech and reactions from lawmakers on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan. 29..