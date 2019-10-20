To The Point: State Reps. Afendoulis, Haadsma

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There are only 18 or 20 days left of the legislative session this year.

As the end is coming near, two freshman lawmakers are reflecting on their first year on the job.

State Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, R-Grand Rapids Township, says one thing she finds refreshing is politicians getting along.

“When people ask me if I had any surprises since I have been in the legislature, one of them has been the great cooperation among my colleagues on both sides of the aisle. There is a great spirit of bipartisanship,” she says.

State Rep. Jim Haadsma, D-Battle Creek, says the legislature covers a lot of ground.

“It has been remarkably interesting from the perspective of someone who is curious about a lot of things. I have learned a lot. I think you have to have your eyes open and your mouth shut most of the time and your ear attuned to what others are saying. It has been remarkably interesting to take up some of the issues I never would have thought would be issues,” he said.

Above, Afendoulis and Haadsma talk more about their experiences on this Oct. 20, 2019 episode of “To The Point.”