To The Point: State representatives Sabo, Posthumus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In Lansing, the governor and the Legislature appear to both want a COVID-19 relief package — they just don’t agree on how much or what should be in the package.

State Rep. Terry Sabo, D-Muskegon, says that he thinks it’s time for the Legislature and the governor to work together.

“It feels like we’re playing politics again over a COVID virus and people are dying and getting sick and the economy tanking. At a time when we really should be working together to try to figure this out for the benefit of every single person here in Michigan and every single business, we’re not doing that. We criticize the governor for doing one thing, then we as a Legislature turn around and do the same thing. To that’s just not the way I want to play,” Sabo said.

State Rep. Bryan Posthumus, a Republican from Kent County, says he thinks the Republican plan is for COVID-19 relief is more targeted.

“The biggest difference between our plan and the governor’s plan is that we’re specifically targeting the funds where it needs to go — helping neighborhood job providers and helping to get kids back in school and back on the playing field,” he said.

Hear more about COVID-19 relief and the political divide above on this Feb. 7, 2021 episode of “To The Point.”