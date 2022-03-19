GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth, R-Clare, says that as the state’s budgeting process continues, he wants some of the surplus in the states treasury to go back to taxpayers in a number of forms.

“The income tax cut, the child tax credit, the senior pension relief all of that is really, really important for the people of the state. Puts money back in the pockets of our constituents at a time when they need it the most,” he said.

He says that Michiganders need the money now more than now, at least in recent memory.

“And so we have the money to do it. We have the ongoing ability to do it and the one time ability to do it with the gas tax pause,” Wentworth said.

The governor also has plans to return some cash to taxpayers, but the two sides haven’t agreed on exactly what that will look like. We’ll talk about it on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of March 19.