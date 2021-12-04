To The Point: State Rep. Thomas Albert on the budget, governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The House Appropriations Chairman, Rep. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, says he believes the relationship between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan State Legislature has improved.

“Well, I’m not going to sugarcoat it, 2020 when it comes to governing and the relationship between the administration and the legislature was extremely bad,” Albert said. “I actually can’t imagine a scenario where it could have been worse.

“But I do have good news, I do think it’s gotten better. … I’ve been in this role since January, if you look at where we started, last December the governor had shut schools down again. We had a bipartisan ‘Return to Learn’ plan that basically had been thrown in the trash and the governor had made a unilateral decision for statewide.

“We’ve come a long way. When I took over in January I said, ‘Look, governor, you’re not going to have any say in how this money is spent until you give the legislature and the people of Michigan a say in how they’re going to be governed, and it took months.”

Plus, Albert talks about dealing with budgets and billions of dollars from the federal government meant for COVID-19 relief on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Dec. 4, 2021.