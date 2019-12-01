To The Point: State Rep. Slagh, attorney Bursch

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A lawsuit to throw out term limits for the Michigan House and Senate candidates has been filed in federal court.

The move comes decades after voters changed the constitution to limit the amount of time elected officials could serve in those positions.

So how does this attempt by both Democrats and Republicans, who have previously served, square with the will of the people?

“When we instituted the term limits one of the main drivers, in addition to those folks, who were there a really, really long time, was to make a better Michigan government,” said attorney John Bursch, who is representing the group.

“I’m not sure I could tell you what the right number, the right system that will get us to the magic place where Michigan government is better. But this broad coalition, this spectrum of Democrats and Republicans agree that what we have in place now did not accomplish that goal,” Bursch said.

State Rep. Bradley Slagh, R-Zeeland, talked about legislation he is working on to address concerns in his district, including speed limits.

